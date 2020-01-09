The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 30
ARREST: Joanne Jean Oneill, 49, of 214 Watson St., Boone, was arrested and charged with damage to property. Oneill was issued a $750 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
THEFT: Theft of a battery booster, Beats headphones, a Microsoft Surface tablet and a handgun from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of West King Street.
Dec. 31
ARREST: Alexander Thomas Givens, 32, of 786 Summerwood Road, Rock Hill, S.C., was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Givens was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a bottle of wine was reported in the 100 block of Hardin Street.
SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 800 block of Hillcrest Circle.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of cash was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game and theft of $18,708.82 and an iPhone 11 Pro Max were reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Jan. 1
ARREST: Ethan Riley Branton, 21, of 107 Forget Me Nots Trail, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with DUI. Branton was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Bailey Jackson Igoe, 22, of 2742 U.S. 421 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI. Igoe was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Ryan Patrick Dailey, 22, of 1935 W. 51st St., Erie, Pa., was arrested and charged with DUI. Dailey was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of West King Street.
Jan. 2
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of Jack Daniels whiskey was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Carson Thomas Moretz, 18, of 225 Leslie Lane, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and drunkenness. Moretz was issued a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Ronald Wayne Snyder, 59, of 6670 Rominger Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance. Snyder was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Santos Antonio Vasquez-Tzul, 35, of 1032 New River Hills, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI. Vasquez-Tzul was issued a $750 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Nicholas Chad Dugger, 30, of 105 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, Tenn., was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen automobile. Dugger was issued a $72,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
Jan. 3
LARCENY: Larceny of a shirt and a sweatshirt was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
Jan. 5
ARREST: Megan L. Dear, 26, of 110 Quail Ride Rd., Apt. A, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny. Dear was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Skyler Lee Carver, 26, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny. Carver was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Kevin Laron Hennington, 42, of 12811 Lauren's Ridge Road, Apt. 1025, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with DWI. Hennington was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Gilda Marie Danner, 41, of 165 Sheets Road, Hampton, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft. Danner was issued a $45,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.