The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 2
TRESPASSING: Trespassing was reported in the 1400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of male enhancement pills and hemp papers was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 2100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Nov. 3
ARREST: Kenneth Aaron Strider, 37, of 811 Castle St. Apt. A, Wilmington, was arrested on a non-Boone Police warrant. Strider was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and has a Dec. 2 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and trespassing were reported in the 2800 block of the N.C. Highway 105 Bypass.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of West King Street.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Nov. 4
COUNTERFEITING: Two counts of counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Thomas Joseph Staufer, 51, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with resist, hinder, delay arrest. Staufer was issued a $500 secured bond and has a Dec. 16 court date.
ARREST: Charity Danielle Trivette, 26, of 328 Brown Farm Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with nonviolent family offenses, DUI and driving left of center. Trivette was issued a $2,500 secured bond and has a Dec. 16 court date.
Nov. 5
THEFT: Theft from a building was reported in the 500 block of Poplar Hill Road.
ARREST: Joseph Michael Johnson, 32, of 287 Smith St., Vilas, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a non-Boone Police warrant. Johnson was issued a $15,000 secured bond and has a Dec. 18 court date.
Nov. 6
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Bear Trail.
Nov. 7
THEFT: Theft from a building was reported in the 100 block of North Depot Street.
ARREST: Diego Hernadez Garcia, 28, of 108 Battle Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI and no operator’s license. Garcia was released on a written promise to appear and has a Dec. 16 court date.
Nov. 8
LARCENY: Larceny and credit card/ATM fraud were reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2900 block of Highway 105.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Howard Street.
ARREST: Christopher James Hicks, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with stolen property offenses and resist, delay or obstruct. Hicks was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
