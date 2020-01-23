The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 13
ASSAULT: Assault by strangulation was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Fitbit was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud and theft of a debit card, identity documents, money, an operator’s license, a discount card and a phone charger from a motor vehicle were reported in the 1600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Misdemeanor larceny of cheese products and attempting to obtain property by false pretense were reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
Jan. 14
ARREST: Carson Frederick Gordon, 21, of 2626 Lilly Mill Road, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug/narcotic violations and DUI. Gordon was issued a $30,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Logan McCoy Gregory, 25, of 1776 U.S. 194 N., Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing of real property, uttering a forged instrument and possession of a counterfeit instrument. Gregory was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a $10,000 unsecured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
STALKING: Intimidation by stalking was reported in the 200 block of Southgate Drive.
COUNTERFEIT: Two counts of possession of counterfeit bills were reported in the 200 block of Wilson Drive.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 2500 block of N.C. 105.
Jan. 15
ARREST: Elijah Marley Cullum, 19, of 5 Mountain View Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of the public, consuming alcohol by a 19-year-old and resist/delay/obstruct. Cullum was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Jennifer Dawn Ferrell, 41, of 174 Skyview Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Ferrell was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Lucas Raymond Rose, 23, of 828 Blowing Rock Road, No. 1319, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Rose was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault, assault and battery or participating in simple affray was reported in the 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
THEFT: Theft of building materials from a building was reported in the 100 block of Marich Lane.
Jan. 16
FRAUD: Obtaining an object of value by financial transaction card fraud was reported in the 100 block of Windy Drive.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of Wood Circle.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Jan. 17
ARREST: Katie Lane Fox, 37, of 311 Circle Drive E., Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to burn headlamps and DWI. Fox was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 21 court date.
HARASSMENT: Harassing phone calls were reported in the 100 block of Kimberly Drive.
Jan. 18
PRICE SUBSTITUTION: Price substitution for a pair of pants was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
