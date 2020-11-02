The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 19
ARREST: Jason Adam Teague, 20, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Teague was issued a $3,500 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of West King Street.
THEFT: Theft of pocket knives from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
LARCENY: Larceny of political signs was reported in the 200 block of Eastview Drive.
THEFT: Theft of a wallet and its contents from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Terrace Lane.
FRAUD: Wire fraud was reported in the 100 block of Maplewood Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Pilgrims Way.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of East King Street.
Oct. 20
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 500 block of Yosef Drive.
Oct. 21
ARREST: Claude William Clark, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Clark was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Nov. 6 court date.
Oct. 22
OFFENSE: An offense was reported in the 100 block of Fieldstream Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of alcohol was reported in the 100 block of Hardin Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of cigarettes was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
VIOLATION: An executive order violation was reported in the 100 block of Leola Street.
Oct. 24
ARREST: Travis R. Colvard, 49, of 136 Adams Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI. Colvard was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 16 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
