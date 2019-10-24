The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 15
ARREST: Jeffrey Carter Willis-Blair, 51, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Willis-Blair was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.
ARREST: Ronnie Wayne Clark, 67, of 181 Greenbriar Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Clark was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.
ARREST: Claude William Clark, 53, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Clark was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 8 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to personal property was reported in the 100 block of Eric Lane.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of Merrell shoes was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Oct. 16
ARREST: Kelly Frances Murdick, 44, no address listed, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Murdick was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Steven Randall Hipshire, 50, of 914 Atwood Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Hipshire was issued a $6,500 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
Oct. 17
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Oct. 18
ARREST: Avery Allen Simmons, 39, of 277 Copna Greene Road, Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Simmons was issued a $11,500 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
WORTHLESS CHECK: Felony worthless checks were reported in the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Financial transaction card theft and obtaining a thing of value by financial transaction card fraud were reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Oct. 19
ARREST: Angela Faye Duncan, 37, of 495 Alderly Circle, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Duncan was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Nov. 8 court date.
ARREST: Joseph Kelly Storey, 23, of 3235 Old Westfield Road, Pilot Mountain, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer, being intoxicated and disruptive, assault on a government official and simple assault. Storey was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Nov. 8 court date.
ARREST: Martha Donna Bowley Kaczmarczyk, 60, of 128 Patton Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Kaczmarczyk was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 5 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of rubber fishing waders, a vehicle battery and a Midway Classic arcade game was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Honda CRV was reported in the 1200 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault and trespassing were reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
Oct. 20
ARREST: Richard Charles Kofoed, 19, of 10161 Foxhall Drive, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with liquor law violations and consuming alcohol by a 19 or 20 year old. Kofoed was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 8 court date.
ARREST: Felicia Joann Potter, 19, of 4756 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Potter was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.
ARREST: Uland Marion Bradford, 32, no address listed, was arrested and charged with simple assault and second-degree trespass. Bradford was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 8 court date.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Ford Fusion was reported in the 200 block of East King Street.
