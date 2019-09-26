The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 16
ARREST: Nathaniel Alexander Berry, 21, of 267 Rings Road, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property and DWI. Berry was issued a $2,000 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Lance James Mahala, 20, of 725 Tom Severt Road, Jefferson, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and two counts of failure to appear. Mahala was issued a $110,500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Maddison Rael Stumpfol, 18, of 1408 Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Stumpfol was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a phone charger was reported in the 100 block of Old East King Street.
Sept. 17
ARREST: Manuel Salvador Siria Jr., 32, of 3857 Rock Creek Road, Hays, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Siria was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 29 court date.
ARREST: Shawn Marvin Thomas Lambert, 41, of 180 Autumn Ridge Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Lambert was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Thomas Britton Clark, 19, of 452 Roby Cornett Road, Vilas, was arrested on a warrant service on a failure to appear charge. Clark was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 10 court date.
THEFT: Theft of money from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Windy Drive.
THEFT: Theft of binoculars, a first aid kit, a knife and a backpack from a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Howard Street.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo and theft of family photographs, a Tennessee driver’s license, a wallet and a purse were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Subaru Forester was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
Sept. 18
THEFT: Theft of money, a North Carolina driver’s license, five debit/credit cards and a purse/handbag/wallet from a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a 24-pack of beer was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 421 South.
Sept. 21
ARREST: Jennifer Wesley Keith, 22, of 128 Zeb St., Apt .A106, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a government official. Keith was issued a $3,500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Kaycie Leann Hunter, 25, of 103 George Miller St., Johnson City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Hunter was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Sarah Jane Hicks, 41, of 1714 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton, was arrested and charged with a brake light violation, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV controlled subbtance and possession of methamphetamine. Hicks was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
Sept. 22
ARREST: Diana Ollis Puckett, 69, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a failure to appear charge. Puckett was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
