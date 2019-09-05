The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 26
ARREST: Dustin Cody Snyder, 30, of 167 Helen Blevins Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Snyder was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Sept. 16 court date.
ARREST: Connor Wesley Wilcoxen, 21, of 234 Robin Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI. Wilcoxen was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 20 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of North Depot Street.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of four items was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Aug. 27
ARREST: Lewis George Hodgins, 21, of 325 Hodges Valley Drive, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Hodgins was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
Aug. 28
FOUND PROPERTY: Found property was reported in the 200 block of Boone Heights Drive.
Aug. 29
ARREST: Andre Decarlo Delaroca, 23, of 343 Old 421 Yadkin Road, Hamptonville, was arrested on a warrant service on a failure to appear charge. Delaroca was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 7 court date.
ARREST: Haley Alexandra Little, 21, of 458 Yosef Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of an open container, failure to maintain lane control and DWI. Little was released on a written promise and a Sept. 24 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
Aug. 30
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 800 block of Hillcrest Circle.
Aug. 31
ARREST: Ashley Nicole Green, 21, of 234 Mary's Lane, Ferguson, was arrested and charged with assault on a government official and simple assault. Green was issued a $2,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Christopher Isaac Lee Blair, 19, of 296 Gilliam Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with underage consumption of alcohol. Blair was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ASSAULT: Two counts of simple assault were reported in the 970 block of Rivers Street.
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina registration plate was reported in the 1100 block of Fairway Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Aggressive driving and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the area of U.S. 421 South.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Faculty Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Appalachian Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wallet, a book bag, a TCL cellphone and money was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault by strangulation and false imprisonment were reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
Sept. 1
ARREST: Jeremy Lane Church, 22, of 634 Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Church was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Amanda Lynn Prevette, 33, of 120 Russell Combs Road, Fleetwood, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Prevette was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
VANDALISM: Three counts of destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 2200 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ROBBERY: Robbery with a dangerous weapon was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking or entering a vehicle and theft of a backpack, laptop cover and MacBook laptop were reported in the 2500 block of N.C. 105.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
