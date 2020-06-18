The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 8
FALSE PRETENSE: Two counts of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game were reported in the 100 block of Robin Lane.
June 9
ARREST: Elijah Allen Sigmon, 25, of 5880 U.S. 221 South, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations and a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Sigmon was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
June 10
ARREST: Cesar Corona Esquivel, 42, of 350 Winterberry Trail, Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle. Esquivel was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Jeremy Lane Church, 23, of 634 Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with DUI. Church was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
VIOLATION: A town executive order violation was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle were reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 300 block of Deerfield Road.
June 11
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 300 block of New Market Centre.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Stadium Drive.
June 12
ARREST: Anna Sue Brown, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with stolen property offenses. Brown was issued a $15,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Robert Boyd White, 40, of 19 N Ann St., Asheville, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft and a warrant service on non-Boone Police Department warrant. White was issued a $55,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
STOLEN PROPERTY: Stolen property offenses were reported in the 100 block of New Market Boulevard.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Motor vehicle theft of an Acura RDX and stolen property offenses were reported in the 100 block of Jefferson Road.
June 13
ARREST: Randy Lewis Watts, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Watts was not issued a bond and was given a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Patricia Anne Beckford, 29, of 19 North Ann St., Asheville, was arrested and charged with stolen property offenses. Beckford was issued a $15,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
VANDALISM: Two counts of destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 200 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 100 block of Old East King Street.
THEFT: Theft of a handgun, Streamlight firearm light, firearm magazines, bullets, a holster and money from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Zeb Street.
June 14
ARREST: Benjamin Wilson Hicks, 26, of 140 Yellow Brick Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with interference with emergency communications and simple assault. Hicks was not issued a bond and was given an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Michael Patrick Witherel, 25, of 58 Carnelian Drive, Chambersburg, Pa., was arrested and charged with an offense and DUI. Witherel was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 7 court date.
THEFT: Four counts of theft of seven items from a motor vehicle were reported in the 200 block of Furman Road.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of John Thomas Drive.
THEFT: Two counts of theft of various coins from a motor vehicle were reported in the 100 block of Wintergreen Lane.
THEFT: Theft of money, debit/credit cards and a wallet from a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Highland Avenue.
THEFT: Theft of money, an N.C. driver's license, credit/debit cards and a wallet from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Kimberly Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault on a female and interference with emergency communication were reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 300 block of Leola Street.
