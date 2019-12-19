The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 9
ARREST: Thomas Joseph Staufer, 50, no address listed, was arrested and charged with uttering a forged instrument and a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Staufer was issued a $4,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Alexander Gregory Forest, 24, of 611 Cedar Forest, Chapel Hill, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and simple assault. Forest was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 3 court date.
COUNTERFEIT: Possession of a counterfeit instrument/currency was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 1200 block of State Farm Road.
Dec. 10
COUNTERFEIT: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 100 block of Winkler’s Meadow.
Dec. 11
ARREST: Thomas Joseph Staufer, 50, no address listed, was arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit bills. Staufer was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Danielle Denise Deiters, 40, of 4129 N.C. 194, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation. Deiters was issued a $16,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 900 block of River Street.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Three counts of burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
Dec. 12
ARREST: Jack Nicholas Belden, 22, of 150 Burrell Street Apt. 3, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Belden was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Killian Hughes Cochran, 22, of 164 Winkler’s Meadow, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny and resisting a public officer. Cochran was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Jacob Banner, 25, no address listed, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering. Banner was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Joshua Wayne Clemons, 39, of 135 Antelope Run, Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Clemons was issued a $100,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a brand cut out was reported in the 400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FRAUD: Financial transaction card fraud was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
LARCENY: Two counts of larceny of a coat and two snowboards were reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Dec. 13
ARREST: Jose Juan Jiminez Garcia, 23, of 255 Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, failure to reduce speed, unsafe movement, resist/delay/obstruct and DUI. Garcia was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
Dec. 14
ARREST: Vicki Celeste Robbins, 49, of 198 Park St., Unit A, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear. Robbins was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Shafin Cole Ross, 24, of 46 Stetson Trail, Waynesville, was arrested and charged with DUI. Ross was issued a Jan. 24 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Austin Michael Tupay, 23, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with resist, delay or obstruct. Tupay was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
ASSAULT: Three counts of simple assault were reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a hat was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a battery charger, floor jack and a generator was reported in the 2400 block of U.S 421 South.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Dec. 15
ARREST: Wayne Jackson, 60, of 311 Will Cook Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Jackson was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 22 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 2500 block of N.C. 105.
