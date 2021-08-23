The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 9
ARREST: Shannon Delane Conrad, 42, of 263 Woodring Circle, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant and charged with second-degree trespassing. Conrad was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Daelan T. Pell, 20, of 1767 Drakes Creek Road, Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Pell was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
Aug 10
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 300 block of Deerfield Road.
Aug. 11
ARREST: Mikke Deon McLeod, 38, of 187 Cecil Miller Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant and was charged with drug/narcotic violations. McLeod was issued a Sept. 3 and a Sept. 23 court date and both a $6,000 secured bond and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph Mace Daniel, 34, of 1125 N.C. 194 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Daniel was issued an Oct. 1 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Thomas William Moody, 30, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Moody was not issued a bond and was given an Oct. 1 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Aug. 12
ARREST: Mark Hicks Rollings, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Rollings was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Aug. 13
ARREST: Trent Allen Bost, 22, of 169 Possum Hollar Trail, Crumpler, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Bost was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $5,000 unsecured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of East King Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Howard Street.
Aug. 14
ARREST: Audrey Malen Miller, 22, of 2251 Long Hope Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, three counts of drug/narcotic violations, littering, destruction of criminal evidence and simple assault. Miller was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brianna Blair Airington, 19, of 4805 Goldleaf Court, Apex, was arrested and charged with two counts of liquor law violations, reckless driving to endanger, driving after consuming alcohol provisional — driving by person less than 21 years old after consuming alcohol, and driving under the influence. Airington was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 1 court date.
ARREST: Lindsey Alisha Hooper, 28, of 500 Cope Creek Road, Apt. 3, Sylva, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant and charged with destruction of criminal evidence, drug equipment violations, two counts of drug/narcotic violations and simple assault. Hooper was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $35,000 secured bond.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
LARCENY: Larceny of a silver Trek bicycle was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
