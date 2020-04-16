The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 8
ARREST: Austin Michael Tupay, 23, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Tupay was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
THEFT: Three counts of theft of 11 items from a motor vehicle were reported in the 100 block of Cecil Miller Road.
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina license plate was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
April 9
ARREST: Benjamin Robin Swindell, 33, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Swindell was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
ARREST: Dianna Ollis Puckett, 69, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property/littering. Puckett was issued a $500 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
April 10
ARREST: John Daniel Barrier, 20, of 3325 Worry Lane, Morganton, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Barrier was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a June 29 court date.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 1000 block of Meadowview Drive.
April 11
INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
April 12
ARREST: Johnathan Shane Watson, 23, of 143 Combs Dixon Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with counterfeiting/forgery. Watson was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond and a June 26 court date.
