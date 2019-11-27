The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 18
ARREST: Teresa Gail Fink, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Fink was issued a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 25 court date.
ARREST: Sean Edward Michael Gray, 33, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Gray was issued a Dec. 17 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Nov. 19
ARREST: Nathan Scott Phillips, 50, of 366 Butcher Town Road, Fall Branch, Tenn., was arrested and charged with failure to appear and larceny of a motor vehicle. Phillips was issued an $8,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Madison Kayla Brown, 23, of 19210 Lahaina Lane, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with DWI. Brown was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
Nov. 20
ARREST: Marissa Autumn Hamilton, 35, of 186 Psi Drive, Unit B7, Boone, was arrested on a fugitive warrant. Hamilton was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
Nov. 21
ARREST: Johnathan Patrick Bandy, 31, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia as well as failure to appear on possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana charges. Brandy was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 6 court date.
ARREST: Jacquelyn Cameron Lassiter, 31, of 224 N. Main St., Warrenton, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and simple assault. Lassiter was not issued a bond and was given a Dec. 2 court date.
ARREST: Joshua Wayne Clemons, 39, of 135 Antelope Run, Boone, was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Clemons was issued a $55,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two counts of injury to personal property and two counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering were reported in the 300 block of Eric Lane.
Nov. 22
ARREST: Telissa Michelle Blair, 38, of 161 Mildred St., Pikeville, Ky, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and DUI. Blair was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 3 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Nov. 23
ARREST: Christopher Austin Sparks, 21, of 109 Clark St., Morganton, was arrested and charged with DUI and resisting a public officer. Sparks was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Tyler Morris Kilgore, 24, of 845 Crocker Road, Apt B, Blowing Rock, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant on an order for arrest. Kilgore was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 13 court date.
ARREST: April Dawn Roland, 44, of 4129 N.C. 194, Apt. 1, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. Roland was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 19 court date.
ARREST: Travis Kent Presnell, 32, of 6181 U.S. 421 N., No. 4, Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, possession of an open container and DWI. Presnell was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 2200 block of N.C. 105.
Nov. 24
ARREST: Laurel Macleod Elam, 40, of 211 Dakat Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and DUI. Elam was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 3 court date.
