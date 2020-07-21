The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 10
ASSAULT: Assault was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
July 11
ARREST: Chance Michael Younce, 32, of 210 Sugar Creek Lane, Unit 1, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and trespass of real property. Younce was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Brian Frank Marrara, 20, of 3051 U.S. 421 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with driving after consuming and DWI. Marrara was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Fallon Marie Boland, 37, of 234 Terrace Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Boland was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 4 court date.
July 13
ARREST: Jose Jorgue Alvarez, 27, of 308 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI and a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant.
ARREST: Joshua Alan Kirby, 24, of 1280 Old Johns River Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with larceny. Kirby was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Jeffrey John Brown, 49, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Brown was not issued a bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Luke Andrew Turbeville, 30, of 184 Milton Moretz Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with resist/delay/obstruct and being intoxicated and disruptive. Turbeville was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of Reebok shoes was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
July 14
ARREST: James Marcus Hicks, 32, of 1212 Old Toe River Road, Newland, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Hicks was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Sept. 9 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a water bottle and a Kona bicycle was reported in the 100 block of Campus Ridge Drive.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
July 15
ARREST: Sheila Marie Blake, 50, of 470 Walter Edmisten Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle without a rearview mirror, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. Blake was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Boyce Matthew Luttrell, 42, of 1073 Bulldog Road, Trade, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Luttrell was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 12 court date.
ARREST: Garren Lamar Amiker, 36, of 733 Palm Drive, Aiken, was arrested and charged with flee to elude, fictitious registration plate, drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Amiker was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
THEFT: Theft of a tennis ball sling shot, a Garmin GPS, phone chargers and a jack stand from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Ivy Terrace Drive.
THEFT: Theft of a Garmin GPS, a gift card, Michael Kors purses/handbags/wallets and an iPhone 6 from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Cecil Miller Road.
THEFT: Two counts of theft of a Nintendo Switch game console from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of University Hall Drive.
THEFT: Two counts of theft of 14 items from a motor vehicle were reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
July 16
ARREST: Ronnie Keith Hicks, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Hicks was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
July 17
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of clothes/furs and an electronic device was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
July 18
ARREST: Cody Shown Flanagan, 28, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with resist/delay/obstruct and littering. Flanagan was issued a $1,300 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Ryan Michael Purkey, 38, of 4857 Range Ridge Road, Claremont, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Purkey was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a case of alcohol was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
EMBEZZLEMENT: Embezzlement was reported in the 300 block of New Market Centre.
THEFT: Theft of a Social Security card, a North Carolina identification, a debit card and a Michael Kors wallet from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Leola Street.
July 19
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Winter Drive.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
