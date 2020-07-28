The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 21
ARREST: Natasha Allen Sells, 34, of 308 Parker Hollow, Newland, was arrested and charged with a domestic violence protection order violation. Sells was issued an Aug. 28 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Timothy David Baker, 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Baker was issued a $2,000 secured bond and an Aug. 6 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Ridgewood Drive.
SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 100 block of Moretz Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone 11 was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 400 block of Kellwood Drive Extension.
July 22
ARREST: Ethan Layne Boswell, 31, of 3137 U.S. 421 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and two warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Bowell was issued a $13,00 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
July 23
ARREST: Joshua Alan Kirby, 24, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay and shoplifting. Kirby was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 18 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of alcohol was reported in the 1000 block of State Farm Road.
VANDALISM: Two counts of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the area of West King Street.
July 24
ARREST: Nicholas David Gray, 35, of 101 Woodpecker Lane, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on non-Boone Police Department warrant. Gray was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 31 court date.
ARREST: Meredith Anne Brown, 49, of 1545 Madison St., Hollywood, Fla., was arrested and charged with possession of an open container, careless and reckless and DUI. Brown was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 4 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Casey Lane.
FRAUD: Wire fraud was reported in the 200 block of Meadowview Drive.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Winkler's Creek Road.
July 25
ARREST: Esteban Ronaldo Gonzalez Cuautle, 21, of 29 Tatham St., Andrews, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Cuautle was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: John Jeffrey Brown, 49, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a magistrate's order for a fugitive and a warrant service on non-Boone Police Department warrant. Brown was issued a $27,000 secured bond and an Aug. 31 court date.
July 26
ARREST: Nicolas Andrew Elizondo, 29, of 527 Winkler’s Creek Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Elizondo was not issued a bond and was given a July 27 court date.
ARREST: Frank Edward James, 65, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. James was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 28 court date.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
