The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 28
HARASSMENT: Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Blairmont Drive.
July 29
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injuring property of industrial air conditioning units to obtain nonferrous metals was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
July 30
ARREST: Christina Elisabeth Thayer, 24, of 649 Middle Fork Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Thayer was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Patrick Julian Polson, 32, of 534 Deer Park Road, Nebo, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay and drunkenness. Polson was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Johnny Angus Reese, 34, no address listed, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Reese was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 500 block of West King Street.
THEFT: Theft of various phone charging cables and a Roku TV stick from a building was reported in the 200 block of Windy Drive.
July 31
ARREST: Dylan Reid Shoffner, 21, of 267 Tittle Trail, Mocksville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Shoffner was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
Aug. 1
ARREST: Marina Elizabeth Holmes, 20, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 107, Boone, was arrested and charged with drunkenness. Holmes was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Donna Ollis Patterson, 55, of 500 N. Main St., No. 10, Drexel, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and two warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Patterson was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 10 court date.
ARREST: Jose Pineda Martinez, 46, of 201 Monteagle Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and two warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Martinez was not issued a bond and was given a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Trinity James Hood, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. Hood was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Coy Landon McLeod, 40, of 804 State St., Marion, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. McLeod was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the area of Wilson Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.