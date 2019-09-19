The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 9
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Horn Avenue.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Jeep Wrangler was reported in the 300 block of East King Street.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a backpack, wallet, debit card and Lenovo laptop was reported in the 100 block of Health Center Drive.
Sept. 10
LARCENY: Larceny of two beer cans was reported in the 400 block of East King Street.
SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 300 block of Clawson Street.
THEFT: Theft of silverware from a building was reported in the 100 block of Skyview Drive.
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 1700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a music festival wrist band was reported in the 200 block of North Hampton Road.
Sept. 11
BAD CHECKS: Bad checks were reported in the 100 block of Boone Heights Drive.
Sept. 12
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 300 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
Sept. 13
ARREST: Cooper Clarke Allen, 19, of 1809 Asbury Hall Court, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. Allen was issued a $3,500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
LARCENY: Four counts of misdemeanor larceny of money were reported in the 1300 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 14
ARREST: Devin Rae Byers, 25, of 330 W. Grandview Heights, Apt. 2, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault and battery. Byers was issued an Oct. 29 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Mackenzie Leigh Langmade, 23, of 1340 E. Marion St., Shelby, was arrested and charged with failure to burn headlamps and DWI. Langmade was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Matthew Taylor Bishop, 26, of 330 W. Grandview Heights, Apt. 3, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, false imprisonment and assault by strangulation. Bishop was issued an Oct. 29 court date. No bond amount was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wheel lock was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
Sept. 15
ARREST: Frederick Carl Jr. Fusco, 19, of 209 Hill St., Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, consuming alcohol by a person that is 19 and possession of a malt beverage. Fusco was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone 10 was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
THEFT: Theft of Michael Kors sunglasses, Versace sunglasses and a utility knife from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Windy Drive.
