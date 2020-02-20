The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 6
ARREST: Jody Keith Teague, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with shoplifting and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. Teague was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
PEEPING TOM: A peeping Tom was reported in the area of Faculty Street.
Feb. 7
ARREST: Nina Brietta Lashay Brooks, 18, of 125 College Ave., Shelby, was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property. Brooks was issued a $500 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Sosha Love-Mccoy Bare, 32, of 120 Rochelle Oaks, Boone, was arrested on two warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Bare was issued a $41,000 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of approximately 12 medications was reported in the 1600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 9
ARREST: Stephanie Jean Beshears, 34, of 114 Arbor Grove Church Road, Millers Creek, was arrested on two warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Beshears was issued a $55,000 secured bond and a March 18 court date.
Feb. 10
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Kawasaki motorcycle was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 200 block of Charlotte Ann Lane.
Feb. 11
ARREST: Scott Michael Nations, 19, of Kimberly Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and cyberstalking. Nations was issued a $500 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of fuel was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of Gillette Fusion razors and three packs of razor cartridges was reported in the 1600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 12
ARREST: Dallas Keller Betsill, 24, of 230 Langley Place, Woodruff, S.C., was arrested and charged with DUI. Betsill was released on a written promise and was given an April 20 court date.
ARREST: LeeRae Shannon Pennington, 37, of 124 Cole St., Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Pennington was issued a $4,000 secured bond and an April 2 court date.
ARREST: Diana Ollis Puckett, 69, of 108 Tremont Drive, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Puckett was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Feb. 27 court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1500 block of U.S. 421 South.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 500 block of Winkler’s Creek Road.
THEFT: Theft of a vehicle cellphone mount and vehicle parts/accessories from a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 13
ARREST: Brandon Connor Ross, 22, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 901, Boone, was arrested on two warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Ross was released on a written promise and was given a March 20 court date.
Feb. 14
ARREST: Anna Maria McDonald, 19, of 1324 N.W. 6th St., Hickory, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance and DWI. McDonald was released on a written promise and was given a March 13 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wallet and various cards was reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
Feb. 15
ARREST: Ausha Justine Dunford, 27, of 127 Bradford Lane, Apt. 1, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Dunford was released on a written promise and was given an April 20 court date.
ARREST: Harold Dean Beach, 48, of 1702 Cool Springs Place, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Beach was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a March 2 court date.
ASSAULT: Two counts of simple assault were reported in the 100 block of Industrial Park Drive.
Feb. 16
ARREST: David Xavier Ruiz, 21, of 165 Pine St., Apt. 10, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Ruiz was released on a written promise and was given an April 24 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of an equipment bag and hockey gear was reported in the 2200 block of Blowing Rock Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.