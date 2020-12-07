The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 23
ARREST: Infinite Shameek Fulcher, 26, of 130 Swamp Road, Pantego, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Fulcher was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 900 block of North Ridge Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft from a coin-operated machine or device were reported in the 100 block of Old Bristol Road.
Nov. 24
ARREST: Logan Sydney Haag, 22, of 160 Zeb St., Apt. 304D, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny by employee. Haag was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Ryann William Greene, 28, of 512 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Greene was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of various goods by an employee was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Nov. 25
ARREST: Nicholas Alexander Dacosta, 20, of 153 Crossing Way, Apt. 301, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Dacosta was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 6, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Tyler James Stein, 21, of 168 Graduate Lane, Apt. 335, Boone, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and disclosure of private images by an adult. Stein was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
Nov. 27
ARREST: Addison Matthew Gropp, 28, of 157 Jonathan Way, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with reckless driving to endanger and inhaling toxic vapors. Gropp was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
THEFT: Identity theft by debit card/ID card was reported in the 100 block of Robin Lane.
Nov. 28
ARREST: Ronnie Keith Hicks, 41, no address listed, was arrested and charged with littering less than 15 pounds and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Hicks was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Hugo Jeremy Alonso, 31, of 403 Appaloosa Trail, Bahama, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Alonso was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Nicole Diane Miller, 41, of 196 J. Cress Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Miller was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Dec. 7 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
LOST PROPERTY: Lost property was reported in the 200 block of Complex Drive.
Nov. 29
ARREST: Edward Richard Quasky, 54, of 8290 Gate Parkway West 126, Jacksonville, Fla., was arrested and charged with DUI. Quasky was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Daniel Boone Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wallet and credit/debit cards was reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
