The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 17
ARREST: Michael David Long, 26, of 310 Little Creek Road, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property, drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Long was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 5 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of Oxycodone pills was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Aug. 18
ARREST: Justin Tyler Hardister, 27, of 4927 U.S. 421 N., Vilas, was arrested and charged with larceny, credit card/automatic teller machine fraud and identity theft. Hardister was issued a $15,000 secured bond and an Oct. 5 court date.
ARREST: Eric Christopher Lewis, 30, of 2635 S.W. 35th Place, Apt. 1505, Gainesville, Fla., was arrested and charged with DUI and speeding. Lewis was released on a written promise and given an Oct. 5 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of consumable goods was reported in the 200 block of Boone Heights Drive.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Chevrolet Tracker was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Aug. 19
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 200 block of PSI Drive.
Aug. 20
ARREST: Claude William Clark, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Clark was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 11 court date.
ARREST: Gerald Kimmey Carr, 51, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Carr was issued a $500 secured bond and and an Oct. 18 court date.
ARREST: Christopher Lee Varela Strickland, 32, of 222 Division Drive, Wilmington, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations and weapon law violations. Strickland was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
VIOLATION: An executive order violation was reported in the 200 block of Hardin Street.
VIOLATION: An executive order violation was reported in the 100 block of Faculty Street.
Aug. 21
TAMPERING: Tampering with a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Green Street.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud and theft of $487.68 were reported in the 300 block of New Market Centre.
Aug. 22
ARREST: Chad Morgan Yates, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Yates was issued a $1,500. secured bond and an Oct. 6 court date.
ARREST: Christina Denise Fox, 45, of 150 Church St., Boone, was arrested and charged with no financial responsibility on vehicle, no operators license, open container of alcohol and DUI. Fox was issued an Oct. 5 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: James Darrell Duvall, 41, of 649 W. Front St., Statesville, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Duvall was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Alison Rae McCart, 42, of 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 27, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and simple affray. McCart was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Samantha Ja-A Matthews, 36, of 2647 Hamby Mountain Road, Wilkesboro, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Matthews was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Resisting a public officer and simple affray were reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
