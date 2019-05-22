The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 13
ARREST: Frank Emmett Deaner, 20, of 250 Williams Ridge Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Deaner was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a June 7 court date.
May 14
ARREST: Christopher Alan Townsend, 38, of 3565 Majestic View Place, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with failure to appear, expired registration, driving while license revoked, DWI, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Townsend was issued a $7,000 secured bond and a June 28 court date.
May 15
ARREST: Kenneth Edward Lambert, 27, of 1323 Poga Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Lambert was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a June 14 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of counterfeit currency were reported in the 100 block of Old East King Street.
May 16
ARREST: Linda Susan Gulla, 61, of 528 Apple Valley, Zionville, was arrested and charged with larceny. Gulla was issued a $500 secured bond and a June 28 court date.
FRAUD: Credit card fraud of $2,000 in gift cards was reported in the 200 block of Birch Street.
May 17
ARREST: Mary Alice Davis, 21, of 296 Ricky's Way, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Davis was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a July 8 court date.
May 18
ARREST: Fredrick Lamont Brown, 47, of 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 67, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Brown was released on a written promise and was given a June 28 court date.
ARREST: Marcos Hernandez Gomez, 22, of 787 Buttermilk Road, Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged with exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to maintain lane control, careless and reckless driving, driving left of center, failure to reduce speed, no operator's license, no liability insurance, injury to real property, injury to personal property, DUI and having an open container of alcohol in the passenger area. Gomez was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a July 22 court date.
ARREST: Derek William Clark, 32, of 475 Ford Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Clark was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a July 22 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone 7 Plus and a cell phone case was reported in the 300 block of Jefferson Road.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a recycling bin and a trash can was reported in the 100 block of Clement Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering and damage to property was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
DUI: DUI was reported. No address was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of a "road closed" street sign and base was reported in the 800 block of Queen Street.
May 19
ARREST: Bryan Hatcher, 49, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Hatcher was released on a written promise and was given a June 28 court date.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
