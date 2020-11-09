The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 26
ARREST: Rubisel Martinez, 31, of 1485 Mcdudis, Bailey, was arrested and charged with DUI. Martinez was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 16 court date.
ARREST: Cody Wayland Hampton Kelly, 40, no address listed, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing and shoplifting. Kelly was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of blankets, batteries, laundry detergent, a TV and a Bose TV sound bar was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Oct. 27
ARREST: Demetris Antonio Tyrone Harrison, 24, of 3693 Charles Dale Drive, Morganton, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Harrison was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 8 court date.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
Oct. 28
ARREST: Charles Wayne Bolick, 58, of 1377 Blowing Rock Road, No. 122, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. Bolick was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Diamondback bicycle was reported in the 400 block of Greenway Road.
DOG BITE: A dog bite was reported in the 100 block of Wood Circle.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Three counts of burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 500 block of Jefferson Road.
Oct. 29
ARREST: Tuesday Autumn Greene, 20, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Greene was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date.
ARREST: Coy Landon McLeod, 41, of 804 State St., Marion, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. McLeod was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
ARREST: William Tyler Barker, 33, of 192 Creekside Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with three counts of drug/narcotic violations and DUI. Barker was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
COUNTERFEIT: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Trek bicycle was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of East King Street.
ASSAULT: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 600 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
Oct. 30
ARREST: Khalil D’Michael Brantley, 23, of 502 Ridge St., S.C., was arrested and charged with simple assault and assault with a deadly weapon. Brantley was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
ARREST: Chloe Elizabeth Terry, 19, of 222 Hardin St., Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny. Terry was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Kayla Ruth Carson, 20, of 107 Amesbury Lane, Cary, was arrested and charged with DUI. Carson was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 16 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Criminal damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Health Center Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of various merchandise was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Oct. 31
ARREST: Buster Scott Coffey, 39, of 106 Kim’s Way, Boone, was arrested and charged with a protection order violation. Coffey was issued a Dec. 16 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Ethan Riley Branton, 22, of 107 Forget Me Nots Trail, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with DUI. Branton was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 16 court date.
Nov. 1
ARREST: Bethany Rose Rapier, 25, of 2004 Staghorn Road, Purlear, was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane control and DUI. Rapier was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 16 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
