The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 4
ARREST: Bryson Kobe Pearson, 18, 211 Chestnut Drive, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Pearson was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
ARREST: Benjamin Robin Swindell, 33, of 388 Jake Storie Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespass. Swindell was issued a $750 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
VANDALISM: Vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Hardin Street.
May 5
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of consumable goods was reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
May 6
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Hardin Street.
May 7
ARREST: Jeremy Clay Trivette, 46, of 159 Winkler’s Creek Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Trivette was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a June 15 court date.
FRAUD: Wire fraud was reported in the 500 block of State Farm Road.
May 8
ARREST: Jeffrey John Brown, 49, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Brown was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 1000 block of Old U.S. 421 South.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Mac Street.
May 9
ARREST: Joshua Randall Slomkoski, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on two non-Boone Police Department warrants. Slomkoski was not issued a bond and was given a June 26 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 500 block of Horn in the West Drive.
