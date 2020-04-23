The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 14
ARREST: Barron Lynn Smith, 40, of 257 Spi Drive, Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Smith was not issued a bond and was given a June 12 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
April 15
THEFT: Theft of a bluetooth speaker was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
April 16
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Eli Hartley Drive.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Yosef Drive.
April 17
LARCENY: Larceny of a Mongoose bicycle was reported in the 200 block of Furman Road.
April 19
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Crest Drive.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
