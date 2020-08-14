The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 3
ARREST: Michelle Leigh Robles, 50, of 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 65, Boone, was arrested on three warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Robles was issued a $750 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
Aug. 4
ARREST: Cesar Agusto Gonzalez Santos, 38, of 901 10th St., North Wilkesboro, was arrested on three warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Santos was issued a $53,000 secured bond and a Sept. 9 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Pixel 4 XL smartphone was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
Aug. 5
ARREST: Samuel Jason Scott, 44, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. Scott was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
ARREST: Scottie Lynn Garr, 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Garr was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
ARREST: Christopher Lee Strickland, 32, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with inhaling toxic vapors. Strickland was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Gary Combs, 55, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department. Combs was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 3 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Removal of an anti-theft device and shoplifting of a cardigan and a jacket were reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of rolls of carpet was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Aug. 6
ARREST: Cody Shown Flanagan, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with weapon law violations. Flanagan was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Alan Von Wilson, 60, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with resist, hinder and delay. Wilson was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 200 block of Meadowview Drive.
Aug. 7
ARREST: Tuesday Autumn Teague, 22, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department. Teague was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a tactical vest was reported in the 200 block of Pilgrims Way.
Aug. 8
ARREST: Druid Lane Everett, 41, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department. Everett was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Jon Christian Moretz, 49, of 916 Joynes Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department. Moretz was issued a Sept. 17 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Coley Scott Nelson, 55, of 1313 Shiley Drive, Durham, was arrested and charged with DUI. Nelson was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 18 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of a North Carolina’s driver’s license, a Coach wallet and a credit card as well as credit card/automatic teller machine fraud and impersonation were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Aug. 9
ARREST: Kayla Danielle Neely, 29, of 240 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 403, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department. Neely was issued a $7,500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Kelly Ann Dugger, 35, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department. Dugger was issued a $4,000 secured bond and an Aug. 27 court date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.