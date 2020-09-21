The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 7
ARREST: Ronnie Wayne Clark, 68, of 181 Green Briar Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Clark was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault on a female and larceny of two smartphones were reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Schwinn bicycle was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
Sept. 8
LARCENY: Larceny of a Kona bicycle was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Criminal damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Sept. 9
ARREST: Jordan Edes-King, 20, of 1967 Jenkins Hollow Road, Mountain City, was arrested on a warrant service. Edes-King was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Oct. 5 court date.
ARREST: Allen Dalton Winebarger, 23, of 1618 Hopewell Church Road, Todd, was arrested on a warrant service. Winebarger was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 12 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 400 block of East King Street.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 10
ARREST: John Alejandro Garcia, 23, of 139 Willow Creek Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny by changing price tag and larceny by employee. Garcia was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of eight items was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Giant bicycle was reported in the 100 block of Winter Drive.
Sept. 11
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
Sept. 12
LARCENY: Larceny of a Giant bicycle was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
Sept. 13
ARREST: Chadwick Larnelle Hatton, 33, of 137 North St., Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property. Hatton was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
LOST PROPERTY: Lost property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wallet was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
