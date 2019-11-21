The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 11
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the 1200 block of N.C. 105.
Nov. 12
ARREST: Nicholas Daniel Hogue, 26, of 271 River Hollow Road, Newland, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Hogue was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Jacob Lloyd Fountain, 23, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Fountain was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
Nov. 13
ARREST: Carrmen Lindsay Haynes, 24, of 2582 Old Toms Creek Road, Marion, was arrested and charged with displaying an expired registration plate, failure to operate tail lights, failure to comply with license restriction and DWI. Haynes was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Cody Snyder, 30, of 543 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Snyder was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Mary Alice Davis, 21, of 296 Ricky’s Way, Boone, was arrested and charged with felony larceny. Davis was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Kevin Douglas Neville, 31, of 65 Glade Creek Road, Sparta, was arrested on two warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants on failure to appear charges. Neville was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date.
ASSAULT: Two counts of simple assault were reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Nov. 14
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud and theft of four lawn mowers, four trimmers and four blowers were reported in the 600 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
Nov. 15
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 200 block of West King Street.
CUSTODY ORDER: An ex parte custody order was reported in the 800 block of East King Street.
Nov. 16
ARREST: Theodore Jon Dobkin, 47, of 629 Ragan Road, Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged with DWI. Dobkin was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of money and a wallet was reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of a MacBook Pro computer and house keys was reported in the 400 block of Yosef Drive.
Nov. 17
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.