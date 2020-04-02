The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 23
ARREST: Jonathan Wesley Bateman, 35, of 4148 Poor Ridge Road, Kitty Hawk, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, restrict/delay/obstruct and an open container. Bateman was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a May 1 court date.
THEFT: Five counts of theft from a motor vehicle were reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
March 24
ARREST: Malcolm DeShawn Steele, 26, of 322 Clawson St., Apt. 308, Boone, was arrested and charged with false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. Steele was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date.
ARREST: Thomas Arthur Slettvet, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and drug/narcotic violations. Slettvet was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a May 1 court date.
March 25
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
March 26
THEFT: Two counts of theft from a motor vehicle were reported in the 200 block of Yosef Drive.
March 27
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Old U.S. 421South.
March 29
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Yosef Drive.
