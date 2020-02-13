The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 28
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1400 block of West King Street.
Jan. 29
ARREST: Dustin James Pruitt, 29, of 3531 Robinson Court, Winston-Salem, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Pruitt was issued a $500 unsecured bond and a Feb. 24 court date.
ARREST: Germain Ashley Jackson, 26, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a simple assault charge. Jackson was released on a written promise and was given a March 5 court date.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 800 block of West King Street.
Jan. 30
ARREST: Meredith Teal Belk, 20, of 367 Oriole Drive, Lexington, was arrested and charged with DUI. Belk was released on a written promise and was given a March 20 court date.
ARREST: Janee Catherine Vanslyke-Gaudreau, 20, of 746 Howard St., Apt. B5, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Vanslyke-Gaudreau was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 21 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a donation jar was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
Jan. 31
ARREST: Nicolas Garcia, 45, no address listed, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Garcia was not issued a bond and was given a March 13 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
Feb. 1
ARREST: Hope Elizabeth Bruns, 22, of 135 Straight St., Apt. 61, Boone, was arrested and charged with giving a malt beverage/unfortified wine to a person under the age of 21, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bruns was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
ARREST: Haleigh Jane Finucane, 20, of 135 Straight St., Apt. 61, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a fraudulent ID, consuming alcohol by a 19/20 year old, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
THEFT: Theft of an Appalachian State University football poster from a building was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 2
Arrest: Sasha Ann Holder, 35, of 10 Crescent St., Granite Falls, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, weapon law violations and three counts of drug/narcotic violations. Holder was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
Feb. 3
ARREST: Nydajiah Hill, 19, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Hill was released on a written promise and was given a March 13 court date.
ARREST: Bethany Marie Teague, 36, of 1054 Horsebottom Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on two warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants and resist/delay/obstruct. Teague was issued a $95,500 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 2400 block of N.C. 105.
Feb. 4
ARREST: Tuesday Autumn Greene, 19, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Greene was issued a $500 secured bond and a March 5 court date.
ARREST: Jason Lamarr Fomond, 36, of 3729 Cool Pine, Jonesville, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, disorderly conduct, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and breaking and entering to terrorize/injure. Fomond was not issued a bond and was given a March 13 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 1600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 5
ARREST: Evelyn Victoria Powers, 34, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Powers was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Feb. 10 court date.
ARREST: Aaron Dimon Schuldt, 30, of 6700 Centerline Drive, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Schuldt was issued a $500 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Two counts of burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
THEFT: Theft of a car battery was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 6
ARREST: Courtney Danielle Trinkle, 22, of 27 18th St., Bristol, Va., was arrested and charged with non-violent family offenses, drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Trinkle was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
ARREST: Stacie Reanne McGuire, 19, of 1255 Cedar Valley Church Road, Lenoir, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant and charged with non-violent family offenses and drug/narcotic violations. McGuire was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
ARREST: Patrick Hunter Cagle, 20, of 275 Hill St., Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny and burglary/breaking and entering. Cagle was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
