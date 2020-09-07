The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 24
ARREST: William Cody Swift, 25, of 416 Greer Lane, Vilas, was arrested and charged with nonviolent family offenses. Swift was not issued a bond and was given an Oct. 5 court date.
ARREST: Ryan Jay Viruet, 34, of 25 Harmony Lane, Asheville, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Viruet was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: James Patrick Jones, 61, of 207 Coxe Ave., Asheville, was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Jones was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 200 block of Boone Docks Street.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of 14 items were reported in the 100 block of Shadowline Drive.
STOLEN VEHICLE: Possession of a stolen motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Bamboo Road.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering and theft of alcohol were reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Felony larceny of a Trek bicycle and criminal damage to property was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of Columbia boots was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of three NEBO flashlights and Twisted X boots was reported in the 1000 block of U.S 421 South.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Leola Street.
Aug. 25
THEFT: Theft of a vehicle gas cap, license plate and steer horns was reported in the 500 block of West King Street.
Aug. 26
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of wood chairs was reported in the 100 block of Woodpecker Lane.
Aug. 27
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of purses/handbags/wallets, a New Jersey drivers license, a North Carolina ID, an ATM card and three credit/debit cards and credit card/automatic teller machine fraud were reported in the 1000 block of Old 421 South.
Aug. 28
LARCENY: Larceny of money, various credit/debit cards and purses/handbags/wallets was reported in the 100 block of Forest Hill Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Giant Talon bicycle was reported in the 100 block of Terrace Lane.
Aug. 29
ARREST: Michael Wayne Brassfield, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Brassfield was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Cory Alston Salisbury, 26, of 1112 Balmoral Drive, Cary, was arrested and charged with DUI. Salisbury was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 5 court date.
ARREST: Kayla Ruth Carson, 20, of 107 Amesbury Lane, Cary, was arrested and charged with driving after consuming provisional — driving by person less than 21 years old after consuming alcohol or drugs and DUI. Carson was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 5 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of various items was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone 8 was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
Aug. 30
ARREST: Alexander Walker McNeil, 18, of 1532 Carr St., Raleigh, was arrested and charged with driving after consuming provisional — driving by person less than 21 years old after consuming alcohol or drugs. McNeil was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Jervay Fernando Grimes, 46, of 334 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Grimes was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Espen Maclean Hafkey, 22, of 523 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 11, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Hafkey was not issued a bond and was given an Oct. 5 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.