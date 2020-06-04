The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 25
ARREST: Rhonda McElrath Clark, 47, of 25 Morris St., Asheville, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Clark was issued a $500 secured bond and a July 6 court date.
May 26
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and simple assault were reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
May 27
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering and theft of money were reported in the 100 block of Clement Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wallet, money, a Social Security card, North Carolina ID and Medicare/Medicaid cards was reported in the 300 block of Leola Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
May 28
ARREST: Joseph Daniel Dugger, 38, no address listed, was arrested and charged with shoplifting and trespass of real property. Dugger was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Tuesday Autumn Greene, 19, no address listed, was arrested and charged with shoplifting and trespass of real property. Greene was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Spencer Dwayne Church, 37, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Church was issued a July 9 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Marques Maurice Leach, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Leach was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Angela Faye Duncan, 38, of 495 Alderly Circle, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with assault on government official, resisting a public officer, false fire alarm and shoplifting. Faye was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Chevrolet S10 truck was reported in the 400 block of Daniel Boone Drive Extension.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Shoplifting of clothes/furs and trespass of real property were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a dress was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Two counts of breaking or entering of a motor vehicle and theft of 14 items were reported in the 200 block of Daniel Boone Drive.
May 29
ARREST: Edison Kimble Maxwell, 20, of 746 Howard St., Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane control, DWI provisional — driving by person less than 21 years old after consuming alcohol and DWI. Maxwell was released on a written promise and was given a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Pamela Dawn Patterson, 39, of 100 Starmont Lane, Taylorsville, was arrested on a warrant service on a charge of uttering a forged instrument. Patterson was released on a written promise and was given a June 29 court date.
ARREST: Douglas Emanuel Montgomery, 40, of 395 New Cole Road, Rutherfordton, was arrested on a warrant service on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and murder. Montgomery was not issued a bond and was given a June 1 court date.
May 30
ARREST: William Hunter Hartman, 20, of 296 Whisper Park Drive, Wilmington, was arrested and charged with liquor law violations and a warrant service on two non-Boone Police Department warrants. Hartman was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Austin Ray Nalley, 21, of 410 Dove Circle, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on two non-Boone Police Department warrants. Nalley was issued $5,000 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Grayson Joseph Woods, 38, of 7974 Elk Creek Darby Road, Ferguson, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked after impaired revocation notice, drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Woods was issued a $3,000 and a July 9 court date.
May 31
ARREST: Garry Joseph Cox, 42, of 282 Tyler Lane, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Cox was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 400 block of Meadowview Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.