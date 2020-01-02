The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 23
ARREST: Todd Newland Pope, 57, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Pope was not issued a bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: William Troy Hall, 50, of 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Unit 126, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Hall was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: David Bryan Thompson, 62, 187 Hialeah St., Boone, was arrested and charged with offenses and DUI. Thompson was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Queen Street.
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina license plate was reported in the 100 block of Health Center Drive.
ASSAULT: Two counts of simple assault were reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
Dec. 24
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of two hover boards, a microwave, a flat screen TV, an instant pot and various other items was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 100 block of Charlotte Ann Lane.
Dec. 26
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a Coleman butane camping stove was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ARSON: Arson was reported in the 600 block of Old East King Street.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
Dec. 27
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
Dec. 28
ARREST: John Daniel Cook, 37, of 137 Blue Ridge Ave., Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on six non-Boone Police Department warrants. Cook was issued a $65,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of gasoline was reported in the 100 block of Hardin Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of various consumable goods was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Dec. 29
ARREST: Richard Jonathan Painter, 35, of 179 Isaacs Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Painter was issued a Feb. 14 court date. No bond amount was listed.
