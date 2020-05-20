The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 11
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of two pairs of shoes was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Two counts of simple assault were reported in the 200 block of Green Street.
May 12
FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
May 13
ARREST: Noah Goins, 19, of 534 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Goins was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
ARREST: Bryson Kobe Pearson, 18, of 211 Chestnut Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Pearson was released on a written promise and was given a June 12 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
May 14
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a sleeping bag was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 421 South.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of Winkler’s Creek Road.
May 15
ARREST: Samuel Jason Scott, 44, of 477 Michelle Lane, Newland, was arrested and charged with littering, resist/delay/obstruct and trespass of real property. Scott was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
ARREST: Justin Cassidy Brown, 39, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Brown was issued a $500 secured bond and a June 26 court date.
ARREST: Kaila Sabrina Brooks, 24, of 274 Seahorse Lane, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service on a failure to appear charge. Brooks was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a July 1 court date.
ARREST: Cody Wayland Hampton Kelly, 40, no address listed, was arrested and charged with a false fire alarm and two warrant services on charges of second-degree trespass and communicating threats.
LARCENY: Larceny of a package was reported in the 200 block of Yosef Drive.
TRESPASSING: Trespass of real property was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of West King Street.
May 16
ARREST: David Clements Alford, 67, of 1006 Barbara Drive, Garner, was arrested on two warrant services on charges of selling/delivering heroin and trafficking heroin. Alford was issued a $35,000 secured bond and a June 22 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 900 block of West King Street.
May 17
LARCENY: Larceny of headphones was reported in the 200 block of North Hampton Road.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.