March 9
ARREST: Benjamin Robin Swindell, 33, of 388 Jake Storie Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Swindell was issued a $500 secured bond and an April 20 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 500 block of West King Street.
March 10
ARREST: Joseph Daniel Dugger, 38, of 106 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Sugger was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a April 3 court date.
March 11
THEFT: Theft of Lenovo computer hardware/software, a calculator and a book bag from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Rhododendron Lane.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a billfold was reported in the 300 block of Deerfield Road.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
ARSON: Arson was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Go Pioneers Drive.
March 12
ARREST: Michael Antonio Ross, 36, of 189 Winter Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Ross was not issued a bond and was given an April 24 court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining a car seat by false pretenses was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
March 13
ARREST: Selena Barbee, 42, of 58 Buttercup Drive, Bennett, was arrested and charged with stolen property offenses. Barbee was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an April 24 court date.
ARREST: Brian Phillip Peeler, 47, of 21 Braxton Lane, Thomasville, was arrested and charged with larceny. Peeler was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an April 24 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Coach wallet was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
March 14
ARREST: David Andrew Adams, 22, of 2917 Mountain Ash Court, Raleigh, was arrested and charged with DUI. Adams was released on a written promise and was given a May 1 court date.
ARREST: Trevor Stanley Greene, 33, of 320 Forest Hill Drive, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with DUI. Greene was given a May 1 court date. No bond amount was listed.
March 15
ARREST: Donna Ollis Patterson, 55, of 500 N. Main St., Apt. 10, Drexel, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Patterson was issued a $750 secured bond and an April 20 court date.
ARREST: Meagan Elizabeth Wright, 22, of 149 Queensbury Road, Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Wright was issued a May 1 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: John Anthony Ortiz, 20, of 901 Brookside Drive, Greensboro, was arrested and charged with DWI provisional — driving by person less than 21 years old after consuming alcohol or drugs. Ortiz was issued a May 1 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
THEFT: Theft of a South Carolina vehicle license plate was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
TRESPASSING: Trespassing of real property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
