The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 17
ARREST: James Mike Davis, 35, of 1491 Mulberry Creek Road, North Wilkesboro, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Davis was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an April 1 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of an operator’s license, money and a Coach wallet/clutch was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 100 block of Cecil Miller Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of a credit card and credit card/automatic teller machine fraud were reported in the 100 block of Burrell Street.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Hyundai Elantra was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105.
Feb. 18
ARREST: Luke Thomas Mealer, 20, of 246 Kenwood Road, Fayetteville, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Mealer was not issued a bond and was given a March 20 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft of a Social Security card, money and jewelry/precious metals/gems from a motor vehicle were reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 South.
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Theft of a key fob, a check book, a Samsung Galaxy S8 phone and a Coach purse from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 19
ARREST: Benjamin Robin Swindell, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property and drug equipment violations. Swindell was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
TAMPERING: Injuring or tampering with a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Hardin Street.
THEFT: Six counts of theft from a motor vehicle were reported in the 100 block of West King Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of various groceries/merchandise was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft from a coin-operated machine or device were reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
Feb. 20
LARCENY: Larceny of engagement and wedding rings was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
Feb. 22
ARREST: Jerry Lee Price, 30, of 1902 S.W. Hickory Blvd., Lenoir, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Price was issued a $750 secured bond and a March 20 court date.
ARREST: Jason Adam Teague, 19, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Teague was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a March 6 court date.
ARREST: Tyler Godwin Cross, 28, of 311 Walter Nielson Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with speeding and DWI. Cross was released on a written promise and was given a March 20 court date.
