The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 21
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Kubota RTV1100 was reported in the 300 block of Go Pioneers Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering, injury to property and larceny of baking pans, towels and miscellaneous food items were reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Assault inflicting serious injury was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
June 29
ARREST: Bradley Scott Parker, 43, of 1841 Baird's Creek Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with a felony worthless check. Parker was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Hidden Shadows Drive.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and simple assault were reported in the 200 block of Green Street.
June 30
ARREST: Austin Michael Dyer, 23, of 295 Parkway Forest Village, Boone, was arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.
TAMPERING: Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Howard Street.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering and theft of food and other items were reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Boone Heights Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
July 1
ARREST: Dayton Randal Howard, 36, of 681 Dry Stone Branch Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with two counts of destruction/damage/vandalism of property and simple assault. Howard was not issued a bond and was given an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Deana Lynn Conklin, 48, of 308 Randolph Drive, was arrested and charged with larceny. Conklin was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Claude William Clark, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Clark was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of Bud Light was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 421 South.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of Gatorade was reported in the 100 block of Hardin Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Christmas tree was reported in the 200 block of Yosef Drive.
July 2
THEFT: Theft of $30 from a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a doorbell camera was reported in the 200 block of Eli Hartley Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and simple assault were reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
July 3
ARREST: Tuesday Autumn Greene, 20, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Greene was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
COUNTERFEIT: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 2000 block of Bamboo Road.
July 4
ARREST: Charles Leroy Davidson, 46, of 324 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and simple assault. Davidson was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
ARREST: William Lewis Cason, 46, of 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 65, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Cason was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Benjamin Robin Swindell, 33, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Swindell was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Spencer Dwayne Church, 37, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Church was issued a $750 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two counts of simple assault and two counts of assault on a female were reported in the 1000 block of Perkinsville Drive.
July 5
ARREST: Juan Carlos Rivera Martinez, 39, of 4004 Sourgum Court, Greensboro, was arrested and charged with DUI. Martinez was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 4 court date.
ARREST: Brandon Scott Sheppard, 38, of 508 Driewood Court, Raleigh, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Sheppard was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 1 court date.
ARREST: Joseph Daniel Dugger, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Dugger was issued a $300 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Criminal damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Windy Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to personal property was reported in the 100 block of Faculty Street.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
