The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 5
ARREST: Lisa Ann Fuller, 48, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with shoplifting/concealment of goods and second-degree trespassing. Fuller was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
Aug. 6
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported in the 100 block of Leah Drive.
FRAUD: Credit card fraud was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
THEFT: Financial transaction card theft was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Aug. 7
ARREST: James Edward Staley, 26, of 134 Walker Road, Lot 7, Morganton, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, resisting a public officer, felony flee to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle. Staley was issued a $15,000 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
ARREST: Stephen Craig Raborn, 30, of 118 Middle Hill Road, Unit B, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, communicating threats, assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny, false imprisonment and assault by strangulation. Raborn was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault on a female, larceny of $200 and a cellphone, communicating threats, assault by strangulation and false imprisonment were reported in the 200 block of Windy Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to real property was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
Aug. 8
ARREST: Mary Jo Ashley Cumatz, 28, of 2431 Old N.C. 60, Purlear, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Cumatz was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Matthew Eugene South, 28, of 464 Kike Road, Millers Creek, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. South was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of jewelry/precious metals/gems was reported in the 100 block of Howard Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
Aug. 9
ARREST: Michael George Wolfe, 23, of 249 Wilson Drive, Apt. 3, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service. Wolfe was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: David Lee Brown, 35, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing and larceny. Brown was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Cameron Mason Pack, 21, of 414 Culbert St., Mount Airy, was arrested and charged with with communicating threats and simple assault. Pack was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 30 court date.
ARREST: Hannah Nicole Miller, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with resist/obstruct/delay and being intoxicated and disruptive. Miller was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
ARREST: Larry James Hampton, 47, of 306 Fox Run, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with DUI. Hampton was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of prescription slips was reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Aug. 10
ARREST: Brian Aguilar Gomez, 18, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant and charged with injury to real property and felony breaking and entering. Gomez was issued a $12,500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Patrick Deangelo Pasley, 36, of 801 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with DWI and not having an operator's license. Pasley was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Cody Michael Willis, 31, of 402 New River Hills, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Willis was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Felony breaking and entering, injury to real property, larceny of money after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods were reported in the 300 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
Aug. 11
ARREST: Brian Aguilar Gomez, 18, no address listed, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods and larceny after breaking and entering. Gomez was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Jennifer Key Walton, 45, of 276 Bob McNeill Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from another state. Walton was issued a $25,000 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
