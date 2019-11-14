The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 4
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Ambling Way.
Nov. 5
ARREST: Dustin Evan Pennington, 35, of 124 Cole St., Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Pennington was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Lee Rhodes, 25, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Rhodes was issued a $255 secured bond and a Dec. 6 court date.
ARREST: David Harley McGinnas, 23, of 158 Summer Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats, cyberstalking and simple assault. McGinnas was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Communicating threats, cyberstalking and simple assault were reported. No address was listed.
Nov. 6
ARREST: Peter Dsouza, 48, of 3390 Tynecastle Highway, Apt J52, Sugar Mountain, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods, common law forgery and financial card fraud. Dsouza was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 800 block of West King Street.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 200 block of Sunset Drive.
Nov. 7
ARREST: Luis Saucedo Lopez, 23, of 390 Sherman Road, Fuquay-Varina, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and resisting a public officer. Lopez was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Boone Heights Drive.
Nov. 8
THEFT: Theft of a Buck flip knife and a case from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Cecil Miller Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Damage to property and motor vehicle theft of an E-Z-GO golf cart were reported in the 500 block of Yosef Drive.
THEFT: Theft of a Michael Kors wallet, credit/debit cards, identity documents and used checks from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Cecil Miller Road.
Nov. 10
ARREST: Tonya Ann Canter, 42, of 495 Tracy Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with speeding and DWI. Canter was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: James Edward Holden, 55, of 8173 Old U.S. 421, Zionville, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant on a probation violation charge. Holden was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 15 court date.
ARREST: Timothy Daryl Marsh, 42, of 36 Hutchins Road, Black Mountain, was arrested and charged with DWI, exceeding the posted speed limit and failure to burn headlamps. Marsh was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a Murray motorized bicycle was reported in the 100 block of Birch Street.
