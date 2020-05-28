The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 18
ARREST: Gilda Danner, 41, of 165 Sheets Road, Hampton, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Danner was issued a $500 secured bond and a June 22 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 200 Winkler’s Meadow.
May 19
ARREST: Amy Elizabeth Seidule, 53, of 31 Mcdade St., Asheville, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Seidule was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a June 26 court date.
May 20
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Highland Hills Avenue.
May 22
ARREST: Chad Antonio Harper, 38, of 114 Mount Allen Heights, Black Mountain, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant service on a possession of methamphetamine charge. Harper was issued a $4,000 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Tyler Jordan Coffey, 19, of 167 Wilson Coffey Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with unsafe tires, possession of an open container while operating a motor vehicle, possession of a malt beverage/unfortified wine by a person who is 19/20, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and flee to elude arrest. Coffey was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of an LED light bar and a master cylinder bleeder kit was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 South.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
