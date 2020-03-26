The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 16
VANDALISM: Two counts of destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
LOST PROPERTY: Lost property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ROBBERY: Armed robbery and theft of cigarettes, alcohol, beef jerky and money were reported in the 1000 block of State Farm Road.
March 17
TAMPERING: Tampering with a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Graduate Lane.
FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a shirt was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 100 block of Dogwood Road.
March 18
ARREST: Kenneth Timothy Staufer, 49, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 101, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Staufer was released on a written promise and was given an April 20 court date.
ARREST: Humberto Erenque Cervantes, 26, of 216 N. Long St., Salisbury, was arrested on a warrant service of a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Cervantes was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 25 court date.
ARREST: Joseph Thomas Staufer, 50, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 101, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Staufer was released on a written promise and was given an April 20 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of consumable goods was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 300 Laurel Drive.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Jeep Cherokee was reported in the 1000 b
March 19
ARREST: Colby James Flynn, 24, of 547 Walt Clark Road, Newland, was arrested on a warrant service of a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Flynn was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a May 1 court date.
March 20
ARREST: David Philip Harmon, 33, of 315 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant service of a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Harmon was issued a $6,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of a cell phone and assault on a female were reported in the 200 block of Meadowhill Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of scissors and two gift cards was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
March 21
THEFT: Theft of a Makita saw from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of West King Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
