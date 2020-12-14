The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 30
LARCENY: Larceny of two trailers and a golf cart was reported in the 500 block of Yosef Drive.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
Dec. 1
ARREST: Nicholas Edward Lilly, 25, of 52 High Drive, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Lilly was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of 26 items was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Dec. 2
ARREST: Alexander Matthew Jackson, 22, of 776 Possum Hollow Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Jackson was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 23, 2021, court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of pets and motor vehicle theft of a Honda Accord were reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
Dec. 3
ARREST: Steven Michael Knight, 54, of 159 Reas St., Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Knight was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
FRAUD: Credit card fraud was reported in the 700 block of East King Street.
Dec. 4
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of alcohol and Doritos was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 300 block of Yosef Drive.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 200 block of Winkler’s Meadow Road.
Dec. 5
ARREST: Joshua Alan Kirby, 24, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and shoplifting. Kirby was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Shoplifting of consumable goods and trespass of real property were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 100 block of New Market Centre.
Dec. 6
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Theft of handbags and other items from a motor vehicle and larceny were reported in the 1000 block Meadowview Drive.
