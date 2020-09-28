The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 14
ARREST: Sam Clark Whiteside, 30, of 248 Adams Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Whiteside was issued a Nov. 13 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Dawn Marie Hodgson, 44, of 4129 N.C. 194 N., Apt. 3, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny by employee. Hodgson was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of 14 items was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Shoplifting of a microwave, a CD player and a flatscreen TV and trespass of real property were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of eight items was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
Sept. 15
ARREST: Leslie Walter Barnett, 47, of 2528 Butner Mill Road, East Bend, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Barnett was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 19 court date.
ARREST: David Aaron Julais Stanley, 30, of 1341 Beaver Creek School Road, West Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant on a failure to appear charge. Stanley was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 5 court date.
ARREST: Nicholas John Borice, 31, of 1510 Drakes Creek Road, Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged with DWI. Borice was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 13 court date.
ARREST: Robert Douglas Hamrick, 35, of 2319 Ellis Road, Shelby, was arrested on nine warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Hamrick was issued a $72,500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
Sept. 16
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported. No address was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of bundles of firewood was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 17
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Boone Heights Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and larceny of a Marin Rift Zone 2 bicycle were reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 18
ARREST: Patrick Nikolai Barton, 24, of 363 Daniel Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI and speeding. Barton was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 13 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Giant bicycle was reported in the 200 block of Furman Road.
Sept. 19
ARREST: Mark Coleman Christopher, 26, of 210 Windy Drive, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Christopher was issued a $100 secured bond and an Oct. 14 court date.
ARREST: Early Coy Barnes, 32, of 140 Barnes Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations and shoplifting. Barnes was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Drug/narcotic violations and shoplifting of a phone charger, a knife, jeans, head phones, a back pack and sunglasses were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
