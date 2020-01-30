The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 20
ARREST: Michael Alex Lambert, 25, of 3869 Big Flatts Church Road, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Lambert was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a March 9 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 2700 block of N.C. 105.
Jan. 21
ARREST: Philip Arthur Taylor, 66, of 303 Sugar Top Drive, Sugar Mountain, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Taylor was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to real property was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a phone case and an iPhone 6S was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Jan. 22
LARCENY: Larceny if a Dewalt multi-tool was reported in the 600 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
FRAUD: Wire fraud was reported in the 200 block of Eastview Drive.
Jan. 23
ARSON: Arson was reported in the 100 block of Health Center Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a Bosch laser level was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Jan. 24
ARREST: George Ross Parrish, 47, of 404 Hidden Creek Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations and DUI. Parrish was released on a written promise and was given a March 13 court date.
ARREST: Nathaniel Alexander Berry, 22, of 267 Rings Road, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with drunkenness and simple assault. Berry was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a kitchen mat was reported in the 200 block of Southgate Drive.
Jan. 25
ARREST: Cameron Joseph Harwood, 22, of 5805 McChesney Drive, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and larceny. Harwood was issued a $500 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
ARREST: Jordan Robert Howlett, 22, of 146 Straight St., Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and larceny. Howlett was issued a $500 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
ARREST: Stewart Elwin Beach, 21, of 1702 Cool Springs Road, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with improper turn, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and DWI. Beach was released on a written promise and was given a March 13 court date.
Jan. 26
THEFT: Theft of a Burton snowboard and snowboard boots from a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Meadowview Drive.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
