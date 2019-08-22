The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 12
ARREST: Tyler Steven Burnett, 30, of 183 Hillside Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce, driving while license revoked, possession of an open container in the passenger area, a concealed weapon violation and resisting a public officer. Burnett was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Brittany Renee Reece, 28, of 322 Clawson St., No. 302, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Reece was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.
ARREST: Robert Dane Johnson, 32, of 2004 N.C. 194 S., Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a failure to appear charge. Johnson was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 200 block of West King Street.
Aug. 13
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of an Ozark Trail tent was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of various merchandise was reported in the 300 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ASSAULT: Assault was reported in the 1500 block of U.S. 421 South.
Aug. 14
ARREST: Timothy Fredrick Phillips, 48, of 483 26th Ave., Unit A, Hickory, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Phillips was issued a $30,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Michael Glenn Rich, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Rich was issued a $5,500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and damage to real property was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Faculty Street.
Aug. 15
ARREST: Jacob Dean Priddy, 21, of 118 Cedar Trail, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Priddy was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: James Edward Staley, 27, of 134 Walker Road, Lot 7, Morganton, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Staley was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 16 court date.
ARREST: Holly Ann Mahala, 38, of 1036 Crowder Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on two warrant services. Mahala was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.
ASSAULT: Assault was reported in the 400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina registration tag was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Aug. 16
ARREST: Douglas Stheven Guerra Brizuela, 25, of 422 Stonewall St. N.W., Lenoir, was arrested and charged with DWI. Brizuela was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 20 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 2100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Aug. 17
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the area of Village Drive.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported in the 100 block of Graduate Lane.
Aug. 18
ARREST: Ian Michael Crawford, 29, of 1084 Big Springs Road, Creston, was arrested on a warrant service on a possession of a schedule III controlled substance charge. Crawford was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to personal property was reported in the 100 block of Hardin Street.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
