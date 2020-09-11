The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 31
ARREST: Kailie Rose Price, 26, of 195 Green St., Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Price was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
Sept. 1
ARREST: Jennifer Wesley Keith, 23, of 128 Zeb St., Apt. A106, Boone, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault. Keith was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Holden Tyler Hall, 22, of 99 Ascension Drive, Asheville, was arrested and charged with a speed violation, drug equipment violations and two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Hall was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 5 court date.
ARREST: Wilson Ariel Lagos, 22, of 1020 Crestmere St., Charlotte, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Lagos was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 21 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the area of West King Street and Green Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of candy was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
CIVIL MATTER: A civil matter was reported in the 100 block of Clement Street.
Sept. 2
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
Sept. 3
ARREST: Joseph Daniel Dugger, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Dugger was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 5 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of various automotive merchandise was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Samsung cellphone was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a dog was reported in the 200 block of Faculty Street.
Sept. 4
ARREST: December Leighann Spain, 23, of 130 Sims Terrace, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny. Spain was issued an unsecured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Madison Jane Mehagan, 21, of 314 Old E. King St., Apt A, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI. Mehagan was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 5 court date.
ARREST: Spencer Riley Patterson, 21, of 3229 Old Chapel Lane, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with interference with an emergency communication instrument and simple assault. Patterson was not issued a bond and was given an Oct. 5 court date.
THEFT: Theft of a drone bag and drone batteries from a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Interfere with an emergency communications instrument and simple assault were reported in the 300 block of Queen Street.
Sept. 5
ARREST: Charles Wayne Bolick, 58, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Bolick was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Adam Dwayne Branch, 33, of 254 N. Anderson St., Morganton, was arrested and charged with two counts of larceny. Branch was issued a $15,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Brianna Whittlesey Dowds, 20, of 2224 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with liquor law violations, speeding, provisional licensee — driving by person less than 21 years old after consuming alcohol or drugs and DUI. Dowds was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 5 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of North Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of merchandise was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Sept. 6
ARREST: Nicholas James Fiodorov, 23, of 152 Margo Road, Boone, was arrested on three warrant services on a non-Boone Police Department warrants. Fiodorov was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Blanwood Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.