The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 24
ARREST: Joel Douglas Thornton, 40, of 9409 Radner Lane, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with failure to burn head lamps, driving while license revoked and DUI. Thornton was released on a written promise and was given an April 24 court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 800 block of State Farm Road.
Feb. 25
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Daniel Boone Drive.
Feb. 26
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Feb. 27
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Graduate Lane.
THEFT: Theft of a vehicle roof rack/cargo rack was reported in the 300 block of East King Street.
Feb. 28
ARREST: Alexander Pena, 20, of 4410 Cornelius Road, East Bend, was arrested and charged with DWI provisional — driving by person less than 21 years old after consuming alcohol or drugs. Pena was released on a written promise and was given an April 20 court date.
ARREST: Jeffrey Allen Varnadoe, 33, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Varnadoe was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a March 13 court date.
Feb. 29
ARREST: Charity Brooke Henderson, 22, of 300 Brown Mountain Ridge Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane control and DUI. Henderson was released on a written promise and was given an April 20 court date.
ARREST: Trever Steel Suttles, 23, of 110 Brookeside Lane, Morganton, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce and possession of methamphetamine. Suttles was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date.
March 1
ARREST: Carl Wayne Boardwine, 29, of 570 George Surratt Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of the public. Boardwine was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an April 20 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of a handgun and larceny of a Coach purse/handbag/wallet and a jacket from an automobile were reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
