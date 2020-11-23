The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 9
ARREST: Isaiah D. Romero, 26, of 178 Woodring Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Romero was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
Nov. 10
ARREST: Freddie Len Shook, 69, of 244 Devils Den Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and stolen property offenses. Shook was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
ARREST: Jacob Seth Banner, 26, of 7104 Dogwood Knob Road, Jonas Ridge, was arrested on two warrant services on a non-Boone Police Department warrants and charged with resist, delay, obstruct. Banner was issued a $16,500 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
ARREST: Latosha Nicole Townsend, 27, of 411 Laurel Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Townsend was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
ARREST: Cody Michael Willis, 32, of 402 New River Hills, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane control, liquor law violations, a moped helmet violation, drug equipment violations, aggravated assault and DUI. Willis was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
Nov. 11
EXTORTION: Extortion/blackmail was reported in the 600 block of Madison Avenue.
LARCENY: Larceny of a bicycle was reported in the 100 block of Zeb Street.
Nov. 12
THEFT: Theft of makeup from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Old U.S. 421 South.
Nov. 13
ARREST: Cody Waylan Kelly, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Kelly was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.
ARREST: Rodney Stewart Penley, 60, no address listed, was arrested on two warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Penley was issued a $6,000 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.
ARREST: Tammy Lynn Swaim, 40, of 2057 Lamar Drive, Asheboro, was arrested and charged with drunkenness. Swaim was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and intimidation were reported in the 400 block of Industrial Park Drive.
Nov. 14
ARREST: Johnny Angus Reese, 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Reese was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Dec. 10 court date.
ARREST: William Paul McDonald, 44, of 1255 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, false pretenses/swindle/confidence game and larceny. McDonald was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Michael Wayne Brassfield, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant and charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Brassfield was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 26 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny, false pretenses/swindle/confidence game and shoplifting of computer software/hardware were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Drive.
THEFT: Theft of five chainsaws from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Tarheel Lane.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of an Apple cell phone was reported in the 100 block of Old East King Street.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Misdemeanor breaking and entering/non-force was reported in the 100 block of Grove Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.