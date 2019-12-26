The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 16
ARREST: Logan McCoy Gregory, 25, of 1904 U.S. 421 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Gregory was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Dec. 17
CYBERSTALKING: Two counts of cyberstalking were reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
Dec. 18
ASSAULT: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 100 block of Winter Drive.
Dec. 19
ARREST: Lillian Blair Stout, 26, of Nashville, was arrested and charged with hit and run and DWI. Stout was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 24 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to real property was reported in the 800 block of West King Street.
HARASSMENT: Harassing phone calls were reported in the 800 block of East King Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two counts of simple assault and two counts of damage to property were reported in the 2700 block of N.C. 105.
Dec. 20
ARREST: Margie Marie Danner, 45, 308 McGuire Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with resist, delay and obstruct, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation. Danner was issued a $8,500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Tyreek Adonis Smith, 21, of 440 W. King St., Apt. H4, Boone, warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Smith was issued a $800 secured bond and a Feb. 19 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to personal property was reported in the 900 block of West King Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Theft of two credit/debit cards from a motor vehicle and damage to real property were reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of various items was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to real property was reported in the 1100 block of West King Street.
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 1600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Dec. 21
ARREST: Scott Patrick Glover, 28, of 206 Suncrest Drive, Bristol, Tenn., was arrested and charged with DUI. Glover was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Jervay Fernando Grimes, 46, of 240 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on non-Boone Police Department warrant. Grimes was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Victor Manuel Popoca, 22, of 844 Payne Branch Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with DWI. Popoca was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
Dec. 22
ARREST: Jason Lynn Brown, 36, of 2146 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested on warrant services on two counts of felony probation violation and charged with resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Brown was issued a $11,500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Jacob Conner Howell, 28, of 190 Sable Drive, Apt. 2, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Howell was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Adam Andrew Burgess, 31, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Burgess was issued a $739 secured bond and a Jan. 7 court date.
