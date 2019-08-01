The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 22
ARREST: Jeremy Lee Lacroix, 32, of 326 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and second-degree trespassing. Lacroix was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a journal, clothing and quilts was reported in the 1600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LOST PROPERTY: Lost property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of children’s clothing was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Second-degree trespassing and being intoxicated and disruptive were reported in the 100 block of Old East King Street.
July 23
LARCENY: Larceny of a diamond ring was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
July 24
ARREST: Myra Nicole Dotson, 24, of 140 Nestle Road, Apt. 2, Boone, was arrested and charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device and probation violation. Dotson was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.
ARREST: Sondra Lee Bergman, 25, of 30 Leon Holder Lane, Elk Park, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, injury to personal property, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/delay/obstruct, assault on government official, failure to appear and four warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Bergman was issued a $20,000 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.
ARREST: Joseph Daniel Dugger, 37, of 106 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, Tenn., was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Dugger was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to personal property was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
TRESPASSING: Second-degree trespassing was reported int he 1700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a speaker was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of a MacBook laptop was reported in the 100 block of Wood Circle.
July 24
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of an air conditioner was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
July 25
ARREST: Brandon Michael Plummer, 22, of 5709 Meyer Ave., New Market, Md., was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane control, careless and reckless driving and DWI. Plummer was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 26 court date.
ARREST: John Robert Adams, 23, of 142 Charlotte Ann Lane, Apt. 11, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a probation violation charge. Adams was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 9 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of an HP tablet was reported in the 200 block of Bruce Shelton Boulevard.
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
July 26
ARREST: Brandon Corley Page, 28, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Page was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 10 court date.
ARREST: Kayla Michelle Norman, 23, of 592 Poplar Hill Drive, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a failure to appear charge. Norman was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Tremain Eugene Simpson, 42, no address listed, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property. Simpson was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.
July 27
ARREST: Shawn Marvin Thomas Lambert, 41, of 180 Autumn Ridge Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant and an order for arrest on a failure to appear on a release order. Lambert was issued a $6,000 secured bond and an Aug. 22 court date.
ARREST: Kathy Dawn Shelton, 52, of 1826 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested on two warrant services for two counts of failure to appear. Shelton was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.
July 28
LARCENY: Larceny of an Amazon Fire tablet, a ZTE phone, medication and a wallet with an ID and a Social Security card was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
THEFT: Theft of a necklace from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 2700 block of U.S. 421 South.
