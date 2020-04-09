The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 30
ARREST: Joshua Edward Baird, 33, of 1620 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Baird was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a May 1 court date.
ARREST: Nathan Scott Phillips, 50, no address listed, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Phillips was issued a $500 secured bond and a May 15 court date.
April 1
THEFT: Theft of a garage door opener from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
April 2
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of consumable goods was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
April 4
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Cole Street.
BURGLARY: Burglary/breaking and entering and theft of approximately five rings and a gold chain were reported in the 200 block of Horseshoe Drive.
April 5
ARREST: Teresa Gail Fink, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Fink was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
TRESPASSING: Trespass of real property was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
