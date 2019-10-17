The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 7
ARREST: John Daniel Brown, 62, of 396 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault of a government official, resisting a public officer, being intoxicated and disruptive, communicating threats and injury to personal property. Brown was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 8 court date.
WORTHLESS CHECK: A worthless check was reported in the 1500 block of U.S. 421 South.
Oct. 8
ARREST: Alexander Murray Dye, 18, of 247 Stone Mountain Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving after consuming and DUI. Dye was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Michael James Henderson, 41, of 171 8th Ave. S.W., Conover, was arrested and charged with embezzlement. Henderson was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
Oct. 9
ARREST: Roy Louis Harral, 36, of 278 N.C. 105 Extension, Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespass. Harral was issued a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 1 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering and burglary of various mail and medical papers, several forms of antique money and laundry detergent powder were reported in the 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 100 block of Crossing Way.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Identity theft and obtaining $483 by false pretenses were reported in the 800 block of Tara Boulevard.
Oct. 10
ARREST: Jonathan Michael Thomas, 26, of 421 Lumpkin Branch Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with giving fictitious information to an officer and a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Thomas was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Rocky Mountain Instinct B.C. bicycle was reported in the 100 block of South Depot Street.
Oct. 11
ARREST: Matthew Damien Walters, 24, of 105 Old English Road, Galivants Ferry, S.C., was arrested and charged wth DUI. Walters was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 2 court date.
ARREST: Joshua Alan Kirby, 23, of 1280 Old Johns River Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor probation violation and possession of methamphetamine. Kirby was issued a $23,500 secured bond and an Oct. 15 court date.
ARREST: Tess Elizabeth Orr, 19, of 304 Clint Norris Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Orr was issued a $300 secured bond and an Oct. 24 court date.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 600 block of East King Street.
THEFT: Theft of a Mossberg Maverick shotgun, fishing accessories, a fly fishing vest, a wrench set and Oakley sunglasses from a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Meadowview Drive.
Oct. 12
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 1200 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone 7 and a phone case was reported in the 200 block of Boone Heights Drive.
Oct. 13
LARCENY: Larceny of a green duffle bag, a pocket knife, a bus ticket, an LG cellphone and various clothing was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of sunglasses, clothing and a gas card were reported in the 600 block of East King Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault and communicating threats were reported in the 100 block of Health Center Drive.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
